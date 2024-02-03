Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $42.89 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bank OZK by 406.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 260,368 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.