Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.22. 809,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,150,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.