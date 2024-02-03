Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.22. 809,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,150,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.
OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK
Bank OZK Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.