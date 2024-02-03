Barclays PLC Acquires 1,426,662 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.40% of AES worth $40,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in AES by 134.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 338,260 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AES by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 134,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -78.41%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

