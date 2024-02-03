Barclays PLC Acquires 443,407 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.42% of Regency Centers worth $42,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regency Centers by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,761,000 after purchasing an additional 669,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.