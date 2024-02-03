Barclays PLC Buys 116,842 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.58% of LivaNova worth $45,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,390,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.