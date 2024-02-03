Barclays PLC Buys 13,371 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Pool worth $39,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $373.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $413.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

