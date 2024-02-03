Barclays PLC Buys 13,371 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Pool worth $39,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pool Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $373.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $413.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
