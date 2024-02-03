Barclays PLC Buys 2,190,456 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 191.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.51% of American Airlines Group worth $42,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after buying an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

