Barclays PLC Buys 27,848 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Gartner worth $50,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Gartner by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $469.89 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.81.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

