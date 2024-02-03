Barclays PLC Buys 3,659 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Ball worth $43,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 849.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

