Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Marathon Oil worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

