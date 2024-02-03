Barclays PLC Grows Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of VeriSign worth $39,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VeriSign by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 0.3 %

VeriSign stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,354,444 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.