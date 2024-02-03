Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Cincinnati Financial worth $45,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

