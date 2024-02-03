Barclays PLC Has $41.71 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,097 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of CenterPoint Energy worth $41,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

