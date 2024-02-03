Barclays PLC Has $44.51 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $44,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $217.39 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,791,945. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

