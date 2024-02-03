Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $45,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $175.05 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

