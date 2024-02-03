Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of Avery Dennison worth $48,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.3 %

AVY opened at $198.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.