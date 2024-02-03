Barclays PLC Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of CF Industries worth $46,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $76.51 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

