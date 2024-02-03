Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Amcor worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.39 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

