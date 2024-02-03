Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,460 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 145.19% of Kellanova worth $47,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $4,254,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,775,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,782,821.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

