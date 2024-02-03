Barclays PLC Purchases 123,568 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $45,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

