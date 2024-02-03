Barclays PLC Purchases 17,927 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $38,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $224.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $305.34.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.