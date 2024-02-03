Barclays PLC Purchases 46,462 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $39,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

VNQ opened at $84.31 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

