Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.36% of Match Group worth $39,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after buying an additional 992,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.