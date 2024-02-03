Barclays PLC Sells 127,143 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Cardinal Health worth $49,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

