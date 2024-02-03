Barclays PLC Sells 46,350 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Xylem worth $49,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

