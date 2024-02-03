Barclays PLC Sells 931,048 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 931,048 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of FirstEnergy worth $39,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FE opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.