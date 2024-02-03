Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 10,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Base Carbon Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
About Base Carbon
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Base Carbon
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.