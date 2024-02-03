Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 10,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Base Carbon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

About Base Carbon

(Get Free Report)

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.