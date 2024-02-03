Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $28.75. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 230,501 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $940.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

