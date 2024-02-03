Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 140803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Benchmark Electronics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.01.
Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.
Benchmark Electronics Company Profile
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Electronics
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.