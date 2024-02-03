Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 140803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 467,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

