Berenberg Bank Cuts DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target to GBX 180

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DFS Furniture Stock Up 4.2 %

DFS opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.52) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 95.90 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 165 ($2.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44. The company has a market cap of £279.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

