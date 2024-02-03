Berenberg Bank Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,410

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,370 ($17.42) to GBX 1,410 ($17.93) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.13) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.29) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 1,100 ($13.98) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,232.50 ($15.67).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,457.33, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.19. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 964.87 ($12.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,080.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,083.62.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 41,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.34), for a total value of £437,537.90 ($556,239.38). In related news, insider Karen Witts acquired 8,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.31) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($113,551.45). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 41,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.34), for a total transaction of £437,537.90 ($556,239.38). Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

