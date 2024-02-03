Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Down to $70.32

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.32, but opened at $67.10. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 286,536 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

