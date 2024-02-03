Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

