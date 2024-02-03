Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLX. CIBC lifted their target price on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.75.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$32.59 on Friday. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

