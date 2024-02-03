Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $77.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

