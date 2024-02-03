Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.60. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 907,650 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 314,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 158,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.