Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

BRX stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.