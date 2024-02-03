Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $14.17

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGTI shares. UBS Group raised Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $976.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $219,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,981,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 82,674 shares of company stock worth $622,811 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

