Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Target Price at GBX 2,989.17

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,989.17 ($38.00).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNZL

Bunzl Price Performance

About Bunzl

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,208 ($40.78) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,680 ($34.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,268 ($41.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,212.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,150.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,964.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

(Get Free Report

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.