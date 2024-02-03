Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price at $36.93

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Argus raised their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. DraftKings has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,915,598 shares of company stock worth $110,148,498. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $91,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

