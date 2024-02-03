Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) PT at $289.93

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

Institutional Trading of FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDX opened at $242.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.