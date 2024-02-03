Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) PT at $289.93

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.93.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FDX opened at $242.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
