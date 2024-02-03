Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price at $166.50

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $192.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $194.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.