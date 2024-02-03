Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price at $166.50

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Ferguson Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $192.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.25. Ferguson has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.