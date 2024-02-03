Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target at $32.88

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Analysts expect that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

About Nuvei

Get Free Report

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

