Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $7.33

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Open Lending stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,187,000 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

