Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $158.86

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.93.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
