Brokers Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ KURA opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 455,107 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $14,213,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

