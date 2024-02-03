Brokers Offer Predictions for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

