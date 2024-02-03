Brokers Set Expectations for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 9,315 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,518,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

