Brokers Set Expectations for IMAX Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $753.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in IMAX by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in IMAX by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

